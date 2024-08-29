JD(U) Differs With NDA to Seek Caste Census Like Oppn

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the BJP, on Thursday joined the growing Opposition demand for a "caste census" to be discussed by the Parliament's Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The call for a caste census was initially raised by DMK member T.R. Baalu during the first meeting of the committee, which was chaired by BJP member Ganesh Singh. Parliament sources revealed that Congress member Manickam Tagore proposed listing the "caste census" as the first item on the committee's agenda, a suggestion that received support from Trinamul Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee.

Adding to the momentum, JD(U) member Girdhari Yadav also backed the proposal, emphasising the need for the committee to deliberate on the caste census issue.

TMC's Banerjee further recommended that the committee formally write to the Union home ministry, urging it to conduct a caste census.

During the meeting, a BJP member suggested that reservations should be extended to include recruitment for contract, temporary, and ad hoc appointments.

The JD(U), part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has been a vocal advocate for a nationwide caste census. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a senior JD(U) leader, had previously ordered a caste-based survey in Bihar, with its findings made public last year.