Jawhar’s resignation sparks TMC infighting

Hyderabad: Former bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar's resignation as Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP has sparked infighting within the outfit with more leaders questioning in public the state government's handling of the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "Jawhar Sircar has never walked in a TMC rally. The party gave him the most valuable post of Rajya Sabha MP. It’s a shame (that he has quit). Action should be taken against him on charge of breach of discipline. I have never seen a selfish person like him.”

Earlier, another TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy raised his voice against the government following the woman doctor's murder at RG Kar Hospital. On Sunday, Sukhendu cleared that will not quit from his post.

He said, “I have received the news of Jawhar Sircar resigning but I will not comment on that. I am not against it, nor do I support it. If I take any decision on resigning, everyone will know.”