Jawan Killed in Accidental Firing in Bastar

Raipur: A jawan of District Reserve Guard (DRG), the anti-Naxal wing of Chhattisgarh police, was on Sunday killed in an accidental firing in Narayanpur district under south Bastar in the state, police said.

The slain jawan has been identified as Baldev Singh Hurra (33).

The incident happened early in the morning when a DRG team returned to their camp at Kodenar under Chotedangar police station after conducting an area domination operation, police said.

A weapon accidentally discharged when the security personnel were boarding a vehicle at the camp, police said.

The bullet hit Baldev’s head, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to the nearby Dhaudai hospital, where he died due to profuse bleeding.

The body is sent for postmortem, and an investigation is on into the incident, police said.

It was yet to be ascertained if the ‘killer’ weapon was the service rifle of the slain jawan, sources said.