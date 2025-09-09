Jarange Sets Sept 17 Deadline For Issuance Of Kunbi Certificates To Marathas

Mumbai:Keeping up the pressure on the Maharashtra government after ending his five-day fast last week, quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Monday demanded that the state government should implement the new GR to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas before September 17, coinciding with Marathwada Liberation Day.

“September 17 is Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. Before that, the government must start issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas in Marathwada based on the Hyderabad Gazetteer. We have appreciated your efforts so far, but we should not be made to feel that this is just a show of goodwill. I request the government to ensure that this process starts before September 17, and there should be no changes in it,” said Jarange Patil Jarange from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he has been receiving treatment since calling off his agitation in Mumbai.



“If the Gazetteer is not implemented urgently, If not, I will be left with no choice but to take tough decisions. The Maratha community in the state should be a little patient (about the GR). The community’s future course of action would be announced at the Dussehra rally in Narayangad, Beed,” he said.



September 17 is observed as Marathwada Liberation Day, which marks the region’s integration into India and the annexation of the Hyderabad state, then ruled by the Nizam.



“If you (government) are serious, provide manpower. The three-member committees at the village level should be set to work immediately. The issuing of Kunbi certificates to Marathas, based on the Hyderabad Gazetteer and wherever Hyderabad State records exist, must start,” Jarange Patil stated.



“The Marathas have always won. We have fought a major battle. If there is any attempt to alter the resolution, the government will have to be changed. We want the certificate issued. Any errors will not be accepted. It was announced on the platform that the GR of the Hyderabad Gazetteer would be issued and the Chief Minister also confirmed its implementation,” he added.

The activist ended his five-day fast for Maratha quota in Mumbai on September 2 after the government issued a resolution allowing the use of the Hyderabad Gazetteer to grant Kunbi certificates to Marathas — a move intended to facilitate reservation under the OBC category.



