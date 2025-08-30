Jarange Begins Hunger Strike In Mumbai, Calls It ‘final fight’ For OBC Status

Mumbai: Calling it ‘a final fight,’ Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who began his hunger strike in Mumbai on Friday, has vowed to continue his agitation till his community is given reservation in the Other Backward Class category by the Maharashtra Government. He has threatened to stop taking water in the next two days.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life. Even if the government shoots me, I will not back down. I will leave Mumbai only after our demand for reservation for Marathas is met. But, Marathas from all over the state will come to Mumbai if the quota demand was not conceded quickly,” Jarange said.

Mumbai police had allowed Jarange permission to stage peaceful protests at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Friday. However, later the police extended the permission for his hunger strike for a day.

Earlier in the morning, the Azad Maidan, near Mantralaya (the state secretariat) in South Mumbai, turned into a sea of saffron as thousands of supporters joined Jarange Patil in his protests to demand reservation for the Maratha community. The activist, who began his march from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed by supporters as he entered Mumbai. He then proceeded to the Azad Maidan, where he received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters, sporting saffron caps, scarves and flags.

However, CSMT witnessed huge traffic snarls which caused inconvenience to office going people. The Central Railway advised passengers to travel to CSMT only if essential and unavoidable.

Jarange Patil slammed the Maharashtra government for extending the permission for his hunger strike. “Instead of playing these games of giving one-day extension, announce reservations, and the poor Marathas will bless you forever. You have the opportunity to win the hearts of the poor Marathas,” the quota activist said.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas visited Azad Maidan and held talks with Jarange Patil on the reservation issue. “I will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and find a suitable solution,” Dhas said.

Jarange has been demanding a reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis – an agrarian caste included in the OBC category – which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The activist also accused the government of trying to divide the Marathas and OBCs. "We have never said that you should reduce the OBC quota and give it to us. We are asking for what is our right. This is our final fight,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that the state government is discussing a Maratha quota issue and will find a constitutionally valid solution on the matter.

“While the Maharashtra Government is committed to the socio-economic upliftment of Marathas, it cannot buckle to political pressure on unreasonable demands that would lead to doing injustice to the OBCs,” Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the state government, saying, “Maratha community had been used and deceived in the past and now that the MahaYuti is in power, their demands should be fulfilled.” He also urged the government to immediately hold dialogue with Jarange.