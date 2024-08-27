Janmasthami celebrated with ‘unusual’ enthusiasm in Madhya Pradesh

This was the first time; the educational institutions in the state have been directed by the state education department to observe the festival with an objective to make the students aware of the teachings of Lord Krishna.

Besides, the local administration has been asked to ensure that the government-managed shrines in the state are cleaned and decked up on the occasion.

Various cultural programmes based on the theme of life and works of Lord Krishna have been organised in ancient shrines and famous temples in the state on the occasion.

“An impression is gaining ground in public that one particular festival is given much significance. It is very interesting. The move appears to be political for creation of an identity of the leadership. But, it is premature to reach any conclusion at this stage”, a faculty member in the sociology department in a university here told this newspaper on Monday, unwilling to be quoted.

The issue was also being discussed in the ruling BJP circles here.

“The issue has certainly generated curiosity in a section of the party”, a senior BJP functionary said, unwilling to be quoted.

Interestingly, this was the first time the state government has declared Janmashtami festival, a public holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the festival was declared only a general holiday for the offices of the state government.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav has however earlier defended the decision to direct the authorities concerned to make the students in schools and colleges aware of the teaching of Lord Krishna on the occasion, saying that “Madhya Pradesh is blessed by Lord Krishna for being associated with his life”.

“Lord Krishna had highlighted the importance of education 5,000 years ago. He came to Ujjain (in Madhya Pradesh) from Mathura to study. What could be a more auspicious time to celebrate his teachings?” Mr Yadav had observed.



