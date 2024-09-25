Jan Vishwas bill 2.0 to decriminalise minor offences possible in budget session next year: Goyal

New Delhi: The commerce and industry ministry has received a number of inputs from stakeholders and departments to further decriminalise minor offences in the second edition of the Jan Vishwas bill, expected to be tabled in Parliament in Budget session next year, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.Last year, the Jan Vishwas law was rolled out to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 acts.



Now the ministry is working on the second edition of the bill and stakeholder engagements are going on for that.

"We have received a very good response so far. A number of departments have come forward with proactive suggestions to decriminalise laws under their ministries and stakeholders have given good inputs on the areas where they are looking for de-criminalisation without compromising on safety and security and national interest," Goyal told PTI.

When asked whether the bill can be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, he said it will need more time for consultation, "so possible more in the budget session".

He said that the act was widely received as a progressive measure to decriminalise minor offences and that has encouraged the government to work in partnership with stakeholders for another round of decriminalisation through Jan Vishwas bill 2.0.

He also said that these measures to improve the business environment of the country among other steps are helping to boost foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country.

"India is a very attractive FDI destination...the government is taking significant steps to attract investments and coupled with that, growing aspirations of India will certainly help FDI increase in the years to come," he said.

Foreign direct investment in India jumped 47.8 per cent to USD 16.17 billion in April-June this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data