J&K Terror Suspect Held in Bengal, Wanted to Visit B’desh

Kolkata: A suspected member of Tehreek-e-Mujahideen, a banned terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), was arrested by the special task force (STF) of the West Bengal Police in a joint operation with J&K police from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal early Sunday.

Javed Ahmed Munsi (58), the accused, is an IED expert hailing from Tanpura of Srinagar. He had taken shelter at a relative's house in Canning of the district a few days ago. Acting on a tip-off, the STF caught him in the wee hours of the day and handed him over to the J&K police.

Munshi however claimed to the cops during interrogation that his visit to Bengal was personal. His relatives also said that they were not aware of his links with any terror outfit. Munshi however admitted to having visited Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan many times using fake Pakistani passports following instructions from his handlers.

This time also, he had plans to visit Bangladesh amid unrest on the order of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, an STF officer revealed. Munshi was allegedly involved in subversive activities, including his alleged role in the 2011 murder of Shaukat Shah, a leader of the Ahl-i-Hadith, in the Valley and was wanted by the J&K Police for a long time, according to sources.

Munshi, who earlier served multiple jail terms for terrorism-related charges, was produced at the Alipore Court in the afternoon.

Public prosecutor Vikash said, "From Srinagar, police came here to get a transit remand of Munshi who was working with the purpose of reviving the Muslim League. From his possession, a book, a CD, a plastic bag and several documents were seized by the police from his possession. The court granted his transit remand till December 31.”