J&K students lead nation in showcasing innovative projects

SRINAGAR: Over two hundred students from across Jammu and Kashmir converged at a lakeside convention centre here to showcase more than 75 innovative projects addressing the challenges faced by various segments of the local population including womenfolk, farmers, orchardists and those associated with the health sector.

“As against the national average of 3.18 percent, 36.33 percent eligible schools participated in the mega event which tells us J&K is leading the nation with innovations,” said Chintan Vaishnav, Director Atal Innovation Mission.

The event was organised by the J&K School Education Department (SED) in collaboration with NITI Ayog, UNICEF and Pi-Jam Foundation with an objective of “fostering a thriving innovation culture and creating a conducive ecosystem for students and tech enthusiasts in the Union territory.” Apart from students, more than one hundred educators, including model teachers who are building the innovation ecosystem in the region, participated in the event.

J&K’s minister for education, health and social welfare Sakeena Itoo while speaking at the inaugural function of the ‘PRAGAASH-Nurturing Innovation Ecosystem in J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) emphasised the critical importance of nurturing creativity and innovative mindset among the students to aspire for an economically developed J&K.

“Education is not just about academics; it is about nurturing creativity and providing students with platforms to express their talents and ideas,” she asserted, adding that the initiative demonstrates the commitment to empowering students to think beyond the textbook.

She said, “The programmes like these are transforming our education system into a platform for innovation, where every student's talent is recognized and nurtured. It is an opportunity for students to explore, create, and lead with their ideas."

She further stated, “Our goal is to create opportunities for every student to showcase their abilities and talents. By linking projects to real-world applications, we are preparing them for a brighter and more prosperous future." Ms. Itoo assured the participants that the education department is fully committed to supporting teachers and students in their journey towards excellence. “Together, we are building a future that thrives on creativity and innovation," she said.

She said, "The system of education is changing and days of gaining knowledge behind closed doors are gone. Young, bright school going children are now more interested in innovations and practicals apart from regular classroom activities".

Principal Secretary (SED), Suresh Kumar Gupta, said that the department is dedicated to providing such platforms to school children in order to hone their talent and showcase their hidden abilities. Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N Itoo outlined various initiatives of the department to boost innovation ecosystem from the school level. Later, the students who performed remarkably in different aspects of the event and also the teachers and other stakeholders were felicitated by the minister.�