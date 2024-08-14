J&K: Security forces engage terrorists in ongoing Udhampur operation

Udhampur: Hours after the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation against terrorists in the Akar Forest near Patnitop on Tuesday, security personnel established contact with the terrorists. The operation is ongoing.



Additionally, a special Naka has been set up on the Batote-Doda highway as part of the joint effort.



Meanwhile, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure public safety.



On Saturday, two Army soldiers lost their lives in an encounter. In recent months, Jammu has seen an increase in terror attacks, including an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur.

In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reported to the Lok Sabha that 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.



Last month, Indian Army troops foiled an attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district's Machchal sector. The skirmish resulted in the death of one Pakistani intruder and one Indian Army soldier, while four others, including a major-rank officer, were injured.