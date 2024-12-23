J&K Reservation Row: NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi, Opposition Leaders Join Students’ Protest

�Srinagar: Amid strong calls for rationalising the reservation quota and creating a transparent and equitable reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir, ruling National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and several opposition leaders and activists on Monday joined a students’ protest sit-in outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s official residence along Srinagar’s Gupkar Road.

Soon Mr. Mehdi received an intimation from the Chief Minister’s house that a 5-member group of the protesting students can meet him to formally put forth their demands. He announced, “We will not move from here till students come out after meeting the Chief Minister.”

Opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker Waheed ur Rehman Parra who also joined the protest along with Iltija Mufti said that they want a time-bound revocation of the reservation policy and that merit holders should not be made to suffer.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of his faction of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he was placed under house arrest minutes after he wrote on microblogging site ‘X’ that he will also join the protest if allowed by the authorities.

Earlier while responding to Mr. Mehdi’s decision to join the protest sit-in, Chief Minister Mr. Abdullah had said that he understood the emotions surrounding the reservation issue. He said that the NC had committed itself to examining all aspects of it in its manifesto released before the recently held elections to the J&K Assembly.

“It is as a continuation of this commitment that a cabinet sub-committee was constituted to move towards fulfilling this promise. That sub-committee was only recently notified and is in the process of starting its work by engaging with all stakeholders,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

However, Mr. Mehdi while speaking to reporters said that he is not satisfied with the formation of the cabinet sub-committee, and that it was the satisfaction of protesting students that matters to him. He said that the rationalisation of reservation quota should be ensured as per population proportion. “There should be no discrimination in reservation policy, and the policy should be ensured as per the Supreme Court ruling or as per the population proportion. The grievances of the students are genuine, and I will do everything possible to ensure justice is delivered”, he said.

He said he had promised the students that he would join the protest and “today I’m here to fight for justice together…we will raise our voice in favour of students at every platform to get favourable results”.

The Chief Minister while acknowledging Mr. Mehdi’s right to protest over the issue had said, “Peaceful protest is a democratic right and I would be the last person to deny anyone that right but please protest knowing that the issue has not been ignored or swept under the carpet”.

He had assured Mr. Mehdi, a senior leader and MP of his own party, “Your government is doing what any responsible government would do - making sure everyone is heard, and a fair decision arrived at after completing due process.” Mr. Abdullah pointed out that the reservation policy has also been challenged in the high court of J&K and Ladakh.

Mr. Mehdi said, “I don't want any chaos, and I am not here to divide my party. I will go to every door to seek justice. But, if anyone wants to create chaos in J&K, I will also hit the streets to oppose him. Among others who joined the protest sit-in included J&K Awami Itehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh and a Mirwaiz-appointed delegation.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Ms. Iltija Mufti while speaking to reporters said that the issues like securing the future of youngsters are pushed to the back burner by the government which is unfortunate. She asserted, “Our youth are in distress because they are jobless and there is a lack of employment opportunities. Their future must be protected, and their issues should not be ignored or treated lightly.”

The Mirwaiz told this newspaper over the phone, “It is the question of the future of our children. I wanted to go there to show solidarity with the students protesting the existing reservation quotas which are discriminatory, but the police arrived and blocked the entrance to our house. They have even placed a truck also at the entrance to the house of Manzoor Sahib (his maternal uncle living next door).

Earlier, the Mirwaiz had in a post on ‘x’ said, “The issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group. The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the general / open merit category. Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately!”

He had extended his support to the J&K Open Merit Students Association (OMSAJK) which advocates for a rationalized reservation policy in the Union Territory “to ensure fair opportunities for unreserved general students”.

Earlier the association had complained that the students wishing to join the protest were not being allowed to proceed towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

In March this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 23 of the J&K Reservation Act, 2004 amended the UT’s Reservation Rules of 2005. The move, however, sparked a row with critics alleging that it tipped the balance against candidates from the general category, who make up the bulk of the population of J&K. Mr. Sinha was accused of amending the rules to politically benefit the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Following the amendments, the reservation quota to the Paharis was increased to 10 percent, and to the OBCs to 8 percent, taking the overall reserved percentage to 70 percent and leaving only a mere 30 percent for the open merit segment of the population.

In November, the Chief Minister announced to constitute a 3-member cabinet sub-committee to take a holistic view of the reservation policy in the backdrop of Supreme Court directives. “The Committee will submit a report to the Cabinet, and we will see how far we can go to rationalise the reservation policy,” he had said.

Meanwhile, various Pahari and other scheduled tribes, scheduled caste and OBC activists have vowed not to allow any changes in J&K’s existing reservation quotas.

After meeting the Chief Minister, a spokesman of the OMSAJK told reporters that Mr. Abdullah assured the delegation that the demands of the protesting students would be addressed within six months. “The Chief Minister also told us that the cabinet sub-committee will hold discussions with all the stakeholders and there will be an inclusive and just solution to the whole issue,” he said, adding that when told about the demand of the protesting students that the open merit quota should be raised to 76.5 percent the chief minister pointed out the matter was sub-judice but assured he would do whatever is actionable and within the domain of his government.

Mr. Abdullah soon took to ‘X’ to say, “Today I met the representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy is the right to be heard and dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation. I have made certain requests of them and given them a number of assurances. This channel of communication will remain open without any intermediaries or hangers on.”