J&K Polls: Feeling ignored by political parties Sikh outfit to field own candidates

Srinagar: Accusing various political parties of ignoring the Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of various political and social outfits representing the Union Territory’s minority community on Monday announced to field its own candidates in, at least, three constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

While addressing a press conference here, the leaders of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said that it has decided to field Sardar Pushvinder Singh from Tral in Pulwama district. However, the candidates from the Shalteng seat of the Srinagar district and Baramulla will be announced later, it said.

All these Assembly segments have sizable populations of Sikhs. However, APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said the committee is banking on the support of the majority Muslim community for the success of its candidates.

“I appeal to the members of the majority community to come forward and support our nominees. It is the support of our Muslim brethren which will ensure victory of our candidates. Their win will send a positive message from Kashmir, and it will change the narrative that Kashmiris pursue separatism and are anti-national”, he said.