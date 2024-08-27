J&K Polls: Congress, NC to Have Friendly Contest on 5 Seats

Srinagar: As arriving at a seat-adjustment agreement became an uphill task for Congress and National Conference (NC) in the face of rebellion by several aspirants who were being dropped, the alliance partners on Monday decided to have a “friendly” fight on five seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

For the remaining 85 seats, the NC will field its candidates on 51 and the Congress on 32. Two seats have been left for the CPIM and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers’ Party.

JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra told a news conference after the leaders of the two parties closeted at the residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah along Srinagar’s Gupkar Road to discuss the “difficult situation” the alliance partners were faced with and break the stalemate on the seat-sharing arrangement said, “We succeeded in narrowing down on issues which were creating problem…the contentious constituencies were reviewed again in a cordial atmosphere and after understanding each other’s sensitivities (sic)”.

He admitted that the alliance partners were facing “difficulties” while deciding on certain “contentious” constituencies and, eventually, it was decided to have a “friendly contest” on five seats “but in a disciplined manner from both sides.”

Abdullah said, “We have resolved to fight together against the powers that are hell bent to divide the people, not only in J&K but in the entire country.” He said that the very purpose of forming the INDIA alliance was to resent the forces which want to create a communal divide in the country.”

AICC general secretary (in-charge organisation) K.C. Venugopal who had earlier during the day rushed here from New Delhi along with former Union minister and senior party leader Salman Khurshid to iron out difference and finalise the seat-sharing plan with the NC, said, “The BJP is trying to destroy the very thought of India. The Congress and the NC have come together to contest the elections and form a government that will save Jammu and Kashmir and its people from such forces.”

Asked about the BJP’s criticism of the Congress over its joining hands with a party (NC) which has in its manifesto promised the restoration of Article 370 and J&K’s autonomy, Mr Venugopal said, “BJP formed governments with NC and PDP in the past. These parties remain the same and their agenda has not changed. If they were good and acceptable then, why not now?”

He added, “Every political party has its own manifesto. So do we. After winning the elections, the Congress and NC government will devise a common minimum programme to run the government.”

Before the start of the meeting, NC’s provincial president (Kashmir) Nasir Aslam Wani told reporters that senior Congress leaders are meeting party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah as there was a need for clarification on some issues. “It is better to clear them by sitting face-to-face. Things will be clear by today evening,” he had said.

On August 22, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had met Farooq Abdullah at his residence here to discuss “how best we can put up a joint fight against the BJP” in the Assembly elections being held after a gap of ten years.

After the meeting, the two parties had announced to jointly contest the J&K Assembly elections. The CPIM had agreed to put its weight behind the alliance to make it more effective.

Monday’s he meeting was also attended by Omar Abdullah, Wani, his counterpart for Jammu Ajaj Kumar Sadhotra, Venugopal and Karra. Farooq Abdullah had in a brief interaction with the media persons after the meeting said, “There will be an alliance on all the 90 Assembly seats between the two parties. The paperwork will be finalised by tonight”. He had added, “Congress, NC and CPI(M) are together. We will work together and fight the elections. Doors are closed for anyone.”