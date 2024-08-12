J&K encounter: Police launches probe into civilians closeness

SRINAGAR: One of the civilians injured in a gunfight between what the officials believe are highly trained Pakistan -backed militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir 's southern Anantnag district at the weekend has died in a hospital, prompting the police authorities to order a probe into how and why they were present at the place of occurrence at the time of the clash.

The slain civilian has been identified as Abdur Rashid Bhat. Two Army jawans who laid down their lives during the 'fierce' gun battle are Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma.

(Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Basantgarh area of J&K's Udhampur area on Sunday evening)

The Army's Srinagar -based 15 Corps-also known as Chinar Corps- while paying tribute to the sacrifice made by the two soldiers said in a post on 'X', "Their bravery lives on, inspiring countless hearts while they rest in eternal peace ".

It added, "All ranks of the Chinar Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav & LNk Praveen Sharma who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Anantnag. Chinar Warriors salute their immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families."

Five Army jawans were injured in the gunfight at Ahlan in Anantnag 's Kokernag area on Saturday afternoon. Two of the injured soldiers died in a hospital later.

As per the officials, the gunfight broke out after the security forces laid siege to Alhan and launched an operation to flush out militants hiding there.

The Chinar Corps had said that two civilians were also injured "due to indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing by terrorists in the ongoing operation". It had added that they were "provided immediate medical aid and evacuated further". The Army had, however, also said that "Terror antecedents of civilians are being established."

The police sources had said that the militants hiding in the wooded hills fired their automatic weapons indiscriminately upon seeing the joint search party approaching them.

Kokernag area falls in close proximity of the Kishtwar-Doda region of the Jammu region which has witnessed a spike in terror attacks in the recent weeks. Both the Army and police officials believe that it is the same "highly-trained and equipped group of terrorists backed by Pakistan" that is involved in the terror attacks in the Doda-Kishtwar-Anantnag region across the Pir Panjal Range.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) V.K. Birdi said on Sunday that the police are investigating as to how and why the two civilians injured in the clash were near the militant group engaged in the gunfire at Ahlan, a wooded area in the Kokernag hills.

Mr. Birdi while talking to reporters said that upon observation of movement of foreign militants, the security forces launched an operation, following which an intense exchange of gunfire ensued.

"As far the civilian casualties, we are investigating as to how they were close to the terror group that too in the higher reaches'. He added that a group of three to four militants are "speculated" to be involved in the Kokernag incident and earlier terror attacks in the wooded hills spread from Doda and Kishtwar of the Jammu region to the Kashmir Valley's Anantnag.

Srinagar -based defence spokesman Lt. Col. M.K. Sahu had in a signed statement issued on Saturday night said that the militants currently engaged in a gunfight with the security forces at the hills of south Kashmir are the same group of terrorists involved in a series of terror attacks that took place in the Kishtwar - Doda region of J&K recently.



He said, "It had been earlier confirmed through human and electronic means on August 5, 2024 that terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region in the month of July had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area of South Kashmir. Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of August 9-10 in the area east of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up."

He added, " Suspicious movement was observed at approximately 1400 hours on August 10 and on being challenged, the terrorists immediately responded to by indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing from in which two Army personnel and two civilians, in the vicinity were injured. The terror antecedents of the injured civilians are being ascertained. The area is above 10,000 feet in high altitude, has thick under growth, large boulders, Nallahs and re-entrants that pose a serious challenge to operations. Security forces are moving deliberately and are in the process of hunting down the terrorists. Operations will progress through the night."