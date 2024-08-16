J&K DySP Humayun Bhat Killed in Anantnag Encounter Awarded Kirti Chakra

Srinagar:Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Humayun Bhat, who was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district last September, has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award.



Ghulam Hassan Bhat, father of DySP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Humayun Bhat says, “We are very proud of him. We are proud parents and we will continue to be proud of such achievement by our son.”



After the announcement of Kirti Chakra to DySP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Humayun Bhat, JK DGP RR Swain said, “We are very happy and proud. Apart from bravery, Bhat’s martyrdom is a long partnership of the Indian Army and JK police.”



GOC 15 Corps. Rajiv Ghai also spoke to ANI and said, “It is a moment of pride. I felt it was right to meet Humanyun Bhat’s family and express gratitude to the Indian Army. Brave officers like him are an inspiration for generations to come.”



Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain, Goc 15 Corps Rajiv Ghai, ADGP JK Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi and other officers visited the residence of DySP Humayun Bhat to pay him rich tributes on the announcement of Kirti Chakra on the occasion of Independence Day.



President Droupadi Murmu approved 103 gallantry awards for the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.



The awards list includes four Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras, 63 Sena Medals, one Bar to Sena Medal, 11 Nao Sena Medals, and six Vayu Sena Medals.



An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district last year in September.



Along with Major Dhonchak and Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was commanding the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police, Humayun Bhat, also laid down his life in the encounter.



Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the country celebrated its 78th Independence Day with joy and fervour.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on Independence Day.



The Prime Minister took to his social media app X to greet the country.



“Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!” PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.



Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.



As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.



After hoisting the flag, PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.



The theme for this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ aiming to drive the government’s efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.�

