J&K Assembly: PDP, PC Demand Restoration of 370, 35A

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference (PC) and some independent members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday submitted a fresh resolution, demanding immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A in their original form, for being taken up in the house currently in session here.

They also called for the reversal of all changes introduced under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union territories more than five years ago.

The resolution reads, “This House strongly condemns the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, along with the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, by the Government of India. These actions stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and statehood, undermining the foundational guarantees and protections originally accorded to the region and its people by the Constitution of India.”

It also says, “This House unequivocally demands the immediate restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in their original, unaltered form, and calls for the reversal of all changes introduced by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. We further urge the Government of India to respect the constitutional and democratic sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir by reinstating all special provisions and guarantees intended to preserve its distinct identity, culture, and political autonomy.”

The resolution comes amid the Assembly witnessing chaos and bedlam after the house passed a resolution, brought by the ruling National Conference (NC), asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring special status of the erstwhile state and hold dialogue with the elected representatives over the issue.

The fresh resolution was submitted to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather by PDP members Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Fayaz Mir, Peoples’ Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone, Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh (brother of MP Sheikh Abdur Rashid alias Engineer Rashid), and independent MLA from Shopian Shabir Kullay.

All of them had on Wednesday welcomed and supported the NC’s resolution, but said its wordings should have been stronger. Mr. Para said, “They (NC) bring a vague resolution and BJP chief spokesperson praises it. We want that abrogation of Article 370 be condemned and restoration of (Articles) 370 and 35A be mentioned (in the resolution). That is why we have submitted a fresh resolution and said in it what people of Jammu and Kashmir want.”

Meanwhile the BJP has accused the NC of “compromising the integrity” of the assembly, and making a “joke” of democracy by bringing a resolution that questions a decision of the country’s Parliament. “This is a fraud, a drama that has been attempted with the people of J&K,” BJP MLA R. S. Pathania told reporters here after the assembly was adjourned for the day following an uproar over the special status resolution.

He said, “Article 370 is history now. The Supreme Court has said that there is nothing like special status. It is as simple as that. This assembly which is a statute under the Reorganisation Act cannot question Parliament and the Supreme Court. There is no question of that,” he said.

Another BJP lawmaker Balwant Singh Mankotia termed the fresh resolution moved by PDP, PC and others, as “emotional blackmail” of the people. He said, “We will not allow the people of J-K to be fooled. We will not allow the NC, Congress and Kashmir-centric parties to emotionally blackmail the people”.

Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather has, however, turned down the BJP demand for either rolling back the special status resolution passed by the House or stepping down. He reiterated that if the party does not have faith in him, it can bring a no-confidence motion.

“They (BJP) are asking the Speaker to take back the resolution. The Speaker does not have the powers. Anything passed by the House can only be undone by the House itself. Speakers cannot do it. The Speaker has limited powers in these issues. He has to preside, count and give decisions based on the facts before him,” Mr. Rather told PTI.