Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah files nomination papers from family stronghold Ganderbal

Srinagar: Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday filed his nomination from Ganderbal, a Jammu and Kashmir Assembly segment considered to be a stronghold of the Abdullahs.



Yet Mr. Abdullah while addressing an impromptu rally of his party supporters outside the Returning Officer’s premises removed cap from his head, symbolising being humble before the people, and then with folded hands appealed to the voters to elect him from Ganderbal.

He told his workers and supporters, “The only thing I want to say today is my dastar (turban), my honour, is in your hands. I am requesting hand-folded to you to reach out to every door for my success in elections. Give me a chance to serve you again.” Mr. Abdullah’s removing his cap and folding his hands before those present evoked emotional response with many of his workers and supporters seen crying.

Later in his media talk, Mr. Abdullah while responding to the criticism of his opponents including NC rebel Ishfaq Ahmed Sheikh that he was an outsider who has thrust himself upon the people of Ganderbal said that the people of this segment have elected him three times to Parliament and once to the Assembly before. Ganderbal is a part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where from Mr. Abdullah was elected in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

He said, “Let’s leave that discussion. The people of Ganderbal have sent me to the Parliament thrice and also elected me as their MLA once. Ishfaq became MLA only when I gave him the seat. If I had contested from here in 2014, then he would not have won. He knows that I left the seat for him because I had promised him so”.



When asked about unprecedented number of independents also joining the election fray in each constituency, the former chief minister said that most of them are doing it at the behest of the BJP as the saffron party wants that as many of them as possible win these elections so that it could cobble up an alliance with them for the government formation. “There are some media reports to this effect as well. But I am sure the people will not allow this to happen. When the results are declared you will see neither the BJP nor its ploys have succeeded,” he said.



He said that it is yet to be seen what the agenda of these independent candidates is. “Let their papers be accepted, then we will hear about their agenda; what they want to achieve for the people of J&K and what their plan is to stop the BJP.”



Ganderbal, is one of the 90 constituencies in the J&K Legislative Assembly where the polling is scheduled to be held in the second phase of elections on September 25. Ganderbal was represented by Mr. Omar’s grandfather and legendary Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and his son and incumbent NC president Farooq Abdullah four times in the past-1977, 1983, 1987 and 1996. Mr. Omar too was elected from Ganderbal in 2008.



However, as the 2002 Assembly elections recorded some surprise wins and losses, he was defeated by People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Qazi Muhammad Afzal by a margin of 2,870 votes. Mr. Afzal had polled 11,622 votes as, given the poll boycott call by separatists, out of 68,402 registered voters only 24,081 had used their franchise then. In 2014, when the last Assembly elections were held in the erstwhile state of J&K, NC’s Ishfaq Sheikh had wrested the seat after defeating Mr. Afzal by a margin of 597 votes.

Mr. Abdullah was until recently insisting on not joining the fray till J&K’s statehood is restored. Days before the Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 16 announced to hold the J&K Assembly elections in three phases-September 18 and 25 and October 1, the Union Home Ministry issued an order that vested more powers in the UT’s Lieutenant Governor including for taking decisions on matters related to police and all-India service officers.

While reacting to it, Mr. Omar who served as chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K between 2008 and 2014 had said, “This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections. The people of J&K deserve better than a powerless, rubber stamp Chief Minister who will have to beg the Lieutenant Governor to get his or her peon appointed.”

His father Farooq Abdullah had on August 16 while welcoming the ECI’s announcement to hold the J&K Assembly polls after a gap of ten years reconfirmed that the Junior Abdullah will not be joining the fray. On being asked if he will contest, the Senior Abdullah had said, “Of course, I will. Omar (Abdullah) Sahab will not. When the statehood is restored, I will step down and he will contest the election where I am elected.”