Jammu and Kashmir: Five injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Deccan Chronicle
3 Nov 2024 3:06 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Five injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Srinagar: Five people were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city here on Sunday, officials said.

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.
Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said.
The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.
