Jalgaon: 8 Dead as Passengers Jump Off Pushpak Express over Fire Rumour

Jalgaon: A very serious accident occurred near Paranda railway station in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Due to rumors of a fire on the Pushpak Express, passengers jumped out of the train to save their lives. However, the incoming Bangalore Express hit several of them.

The incident has resulted in multiple casualties. At the time of publishing the death toll reported was 8.



Efforts are underway to confirm the number of casualties and identify those involved. Officials are also probing the source of the false fire alarm.

We are tracking the accident and will keep updating this story.