Jal Shakti Minister Calls MPs for Discussion on Water Issues

New Delhi: In a new beginning, Union Minister for Jal Shakti (Water Resources) Mr C.R. Patil on Thursday interacted with several Members of Parliament and heard their suggestions, views and grievances with regard to his ministry and various projects run by it.

The Minister had written to about 60 MPs from different parties on May 15 who had participated in the discussion during the Demand for Grants of Jal Shakti Ministry during the budget Session of the Parliament for a discussion in his ministry on Thursday. However, only a dozen attended the meeting since majority of the MPs were out in their constituencies and had prior engagements.

Ministry officials briefed the MPs on the key initiatives, including cleaning of Ganga and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

“All the MPs presented constructive suggestions and emphasised the spirit of collective effort for water conservation," Mr Patil said in a post on X. He added that water conservation had taken the form of a mass movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with unprecedented awareness and public participation being witnessed across the country.

The MPs also used the opportunity to raise water woes in their states and constituencies.

"Talking about the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State Link Project, we are already grappling with frequent floods… If this project is implemented, we’ll remain flooded throughout the year. That’s why we have requested (the government) not to implement this and instead allocate funds for the development of the Mahananda basin," Congress MP Mohammad Jawed said,

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav talked about linking of rivers to prevent flooding. "Bihar receives a significant volume of water from Nepal, and any flooding there has a direct impact on our region. We need to focus on interlinking of rivers and the diversion of excess water, this would greatly benefit farmers and help mitigate recurring flood situations," he told the media later.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal said, "We discussed the state's water issue and other concerns. He assured us that actions would be taken on the issues raised."

“This is the first time since the interim budget that any department has convened a meeting with MPs. We had a brief discussion on irrigation and drinking water issues. If the government takes meaningful initiatives and concrete steps, the recurring problems of drought and floods in Bihar can be resolved,” said RJD MP Abhay Kushwaha.