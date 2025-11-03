Jaishankar to Meet Israeli Counterpart Today

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in New Delhi on Tuesday. Saar is expected to arrive in the capital late on Monday and will brief the Indian minister on the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly the Gaza peace plan, which faces growing uncertainty on the ground.

The visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges between the two nations. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thanked him for his Diwali wishes, reaffirming the “enduring friendship between India and Israel.”

In a post on social media platform X, Modi wrote: “Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday. Wishing you good health and success. May the India–Israel strategic partnership continue to flourish in the years to come.”

Responding, Netanyahu had posted: “Wishing my friend @narendramodi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace, and prosperity to your great nation. Israel and India stand together — partners in innovation, friendship, defence, and a brighter future.”

Prime Minister Modi had also spoken to Netanyahu last month to congratulate him on the progress under the Gaza peace plan. “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under (US) President (Donald) Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world,” Modi had said in a post on X.