Jaishankar to Hold Talks With Maldivian Counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will on Monday hold talks with his Maldivian counterpart Dr Abdulla Khaleel on the implementation of the India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

Dr. Khaleel, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is on a three day visit to India from May 25 to 27. This will be Dr. Khaleel’s third visit to India in 2025, following his visits earlier in January and March, is in continuation of intensified high-level political exchanges between India and Maldives.

Giving out the schedule, Ministry of External Affairs said that Dr. Khaleel will lead Maldives at the 2nd India-Maldives High Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting to oversee progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Vision Document on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, adopted by the leadership of the two countries during the State Visit of President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to India in October 2024. During the visit, Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel will also hold bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

”Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, i.e., Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The visit is aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership between the two countries,” MEA said.