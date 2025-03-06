Jaishankar talks ties with Starmer

New Delhi:External affairs minister S. Jaishankar called on British PM Sir Keir Starmer and discussed bilateral ties, including the £41 billion economic ties between the two nations as they negotiate a free trade pact. The minister also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the British PM, who also discussed the British view on the Ukraine conflict with Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also held talks with British foreign secretary (minister) David Lammy. Britain also welcomed the opening of two new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester, and also “Indian investment deals worth more than £100 million which are creating jobs, strengthening growth, and helping working people by putting more money in their pockets”.

On social media platform X, the minister wrote: “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation and enhancing people to people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared UK’s perspective on the Ukraine conflict.” It may be noted that Britain, along with European Union member nations, has been discussing a new proposal to end the Ukraine conflict.

Addressing the British foreign secretary in another post, Jaishankar said: “Thank you (Foreign Secretary) FS David Lammy for this extremely warm welcome at Chevening House. Look forward to our discussions. Great to meet Chevening Scholars from India along with FS (equivalent to foreign minister) David Lammy this evening.

A vivid expression of our talent and people-to-people exchanges, they surely are great advocates of India-UK ties.” Mr Jaishankar also earlier met British home secretary (home minister) Yvette Cooper and discussed the “joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism”.

In a statement on the ongoing visit, the British high commission in New Delhi said: “The Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar visits UK to boost £41 billion trading relationship. The UK welcomes the opening of two new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester. Move set to enhance economic growth and support further regional Indian investments in the UK. The UK-India partnership will strengthen further with the opening of two new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester, boosting regional economic ties and delivering on the growth agenda.