Jaishankar, Taliban FM Discuss Quake Relief

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Afghan counterpart and senior Taliban regime leader Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressing condolences over the earthquake that struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. The two foreign ministers also discussed the regional situation, days after a deadly border clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan that left several people dead.

Relations between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban have steadily worsened in recent years following a series of deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group based in Pakistan.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar said: “Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake-impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon. Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation.”

New Delhi, in a statement last week, had sharply criticised Islamabad while expressing support for Kabul amid the Pakistan–Afghanistan conflict. “Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practise cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan,” the government had said.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of hosting terrorist groups and “blaming its neighbours for its internal failures.”

Recently, India announced the upgradation of its three-year-old ‘technical mission’ in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, with immediate effect. The decision followed talks between Jaishankar and Muttaqi in New Delhi last month. While this move marks a significant step toward normalising ties with the Taliban regime, New Delhi has not yet permitted the Afghan Taliban to hoist its flag at the Afghan Embassy in the Capital.

At a press conference in New Delhi last month, Muttaqi claimed that Afghanistan had received India’s approval to post diplomats to the Afghan Embassy. When asked whether an ambassador would be appointed, he said postings would begin soon and would gradually be scaled up.

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 following the US military withdrawal, which led to the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government. India had evacuated all its diplomats and technical personnel from Kabul at the time. In June 2022, New Delhi re-established a limited “technical mission” at its embassy as ties with the Taliban began to improve.