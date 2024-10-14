Jaishankar Launches eMigrate V2.0 Portal, App

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Monday launched the eMigrate V2.0 portal and its mobile app. Jaishankar highlighted that the revamped eMigrate portal goes beyond just being a digital platform, calling it “a beacon of hope”. The portal has been enhanced to reflect the changing dynamics of global migration and will play a key role in ensuring transparency and safety for emigrants. He also praised the integration of the eMigrate portal with DigiLocker, allowing emigrants to securely submit and store essential documents like passports and employment contracts in a paperless format.

Jaishankar stressed that the Ministry of External Affairs has leveraged technology to improve the efficiency of the portal. An MoU with the Common Services Centre (CSC), which is set to provide emigration services through over 5.6 lakh centres across India in regional languages, was also signed earlier this year, furthering the goal of accessible and people-centric services.

In his concluding remarks, Jaishankar said that the launch of eMigrate V2.0 aligns with Goal 10 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, which promotes orderly, safe, and responsible migration.

Jaishankar also highlighted that the country’s passport issuance has nearly doubled in the past decade, underscoring India’s view of the world as a "global workplace." He urged all stakeholders, including Indian workers, foreign employers, and recruitment agents, to fully utilize the benefits of the eMigrate portal.