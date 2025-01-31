Jaishankar Hails Odisha CM for ‘Resounding Success’ of PBD

Bhubaneswar: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar has lauded the Odisha government for the exceptional success of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) held in Bhubaneswar, stating that his ministry looks forward to collaborating with the state government on future events of similar stature.

In a letter addressed to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday, Jaishankar extended his congratulations to the state government for orchestrating what he described as a “resounding success.”

“My ministry eagerly looks forward to partnering with Odisha in organising such prestigious events in the future,” Jaishankar wrote.

The three-day PBD, which took place from January 8-10, 2025, garnered widespread praise for its flawless execution and meticulous planning.

“The Odisha government’s attention to detail and the seamless organization of all aspects of the event were truly commendable,” Jaishankar noted in his letter.

He further emphasised the positive feedback received from the Indian diaspora participants, who were impressed by the warmth and hospitality extended by the state government.

This year’s PBD centered on the theme ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to Viksit Bharat,’ and marked Odisha’s debut as the host of the event.