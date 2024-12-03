Jaishankar Credits Indian Forces for Countering Chinese Troops Despite Challenges

India-China relations have seen marked improvement recently, following tensions that erupted in April 2020 when the two militaries clashed in eastern Ladakh, resulting in fatalities on both sides for the first time in 45 years. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, acknowledged that while ties remained "abnormal" since the border clashes, continuous diplomatic engagements have since helped guide the relationship toward improvement.

Jaishankar highlighted the pivotal role played by India’s armed forces during the 2020 standoff, crediting them for responding rapidly despite significant logistical challenges and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "It is to the credit of our forces that despite these challenges, they countered Chinese troops effectively," he said, emphasizing India's preparedness and resolve during the tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The minister also recalled how China’s military buildup in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020 had led to face-offs at multiple points and disrupted routine patrolling activities. These developments escalated tensions, but India's forces managed to defend the country’s interests and preserve peace in the region.

Jaishankar assured the Lok Sabha that India remains committed to engaging with China through bilateral talks aimed at reaching a "fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable" resolution to the ongoing border dispute. He reiterated that diplomatic dialogue had been ongoing since the confrontation, and these efforts have played a crucial role in stabilizing the relationship in recent months.

While tensions remain, Jaishankar's comments reflect a cautious optimism regarding the trajectory of India-China relations, with both sides working toward de-escalation and eventual resolution of the border issue.