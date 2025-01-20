Jaishankar Carries Letter From Modi to Trump

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar is carrying a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US President Donald Trump, sources said on Monday. Jaishankar is representing Modi as his special envoy at President Trump’s inaugural function on Monday, the sources said.

Trump is taking charge as the 47th President of the US. The external affairs minister’s presence at the Presidential inauguration is in line with India’s general practice to send special envoys to attend the swearing-in ceremony of heads of state and government, the sources said.