Jaipur: Kidnapped child cries on being separated from kidnapper

In a strange incident, a one-year-old kid who had been kidnapped 14 months ago refused to leave the kidnapper, in Jaipur.

When the police found the kidnapped boy and tried to separate him from the accused, the boy began to cry.

The heart-wrenching video showed the innocent child clinging tightly to the kidnapper and crying loudly, refusing to let go of him. The child's condition made the kidnapper also become emotional.

However, the police forcefully separated the child from the accused and handed him over to his mother, but the child continued to cry.

The police of Sanganer police station in Jaipur solved a kidnapping case of a 11-month-old boy Prithvi, which happened 14 months ago in Jaipur. The police arrested the accused head constable, who had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. The child has been recovered from his custody.

Police said that the accused was living like a monk in a hut at Khadar area near River Yamuna on the Parikrama path in Vrindavan. He had grown a beard to conceal his identity.

The accused, Tanuj Chahar hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as a head constable in the Reserve Police Line in Aligarh and is suspended now. Having good knowledge of the police procedures, he did not use his mobile phone during the absconding period and also frequently changed his location to avoid being arrested.

He was so cunning and never met the same acquaintance twice. To hide his identity, he grew a beard but considered Prithvi as his own son.

However, police could get information that Tanuj was disguised as a monk in a hut near River Yamuna. On August 27, police had information that Tanuj had gone to Aligarh and when tried to capture him, he ran into the fields with the kidnapped boy in his arms.

However, police chased him for 8 km before taking him into custody.

Police said that Tanuj wanted to keep the complainant Poonam Chaudhary and Prithvi, aka kukku, with him. When Poonam failed to heed to him, Tanuj even threatened her to yield to his demands and abducted the kid from outside the house, with the help of his associates.