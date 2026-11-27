New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday put on display the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area where Arvind Kejriwal lived for nine years during his tenure as chief minister, accusing him of turning the official residence into a "Sheesh Mahal" fitted with a jacuzzi, sauna, massage table, lavish interiors and furniture and drapes worth crores.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra accompanied mediapersons on a tour of the 20-room bungalow, featuring eight bedrooms, two kitchens, a 'baithak' (lounge), a wellness suite and a gym.

There was no official reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The "Sheesh Mahal" display comes just months ahead of assembly polls in Punjab, where AAP is in power.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it was "necessary" to open the bungalow for public viewing, alleging that AAP looted Delhi and are doing the same in Punjab.

The bungalow -- BJP's prime target to corner AAP over alleged corruption during last year's Delhi Assembly polls -- was opened to mediapersons on Friday.

A large board bearing the words "Sheesh Mahal" has been put up at the entrance of the premises, spread over 1,905 square metres and maintained by the PWD. It mentions that Rs 58 crore was allegedly spent on renovation and interiors, and the property was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal between 2015 and October 2024.

In a statement, the government claimed Rs 82.56 lakh had been spent on the 11 televisions in the bungalow, including one kept in the lobby with a price tag of Rs 28.92 lakh and another in the lounge worth Rs 17.53 lakh.

It also claimed Rs 1.07 crore had been spent on drapes. Curtains for one master bedroom alone cost Rs 12.02 lakh, it said.

Every item on display has been price-tagged. In its statement, the government also mentioned the cost of most of the items procured by the PWD, along with their invoice numbers.

The staircase of the bungalow includes a designer ornamental railing worth Rs 25.16 lakh and a chandelier worth Rs 8.20 lakh, the statement said.

The first stop during the media tour was the 'baithak', where the sliding door alone is valued at Rs 2.4 lakh. The curtains are listed at Rs 7.94 lakh, the carpet at Rs 5.53 lakh and a lamp at Rs 2.66 lakh, the PWD said.

Across the lounge is an office or waiting area, with a centre-table costing Rs 6.79 lakh, single-seater sofas worth Rs 4.14 lakh and a chair valued at Rs 1.81 lakh. The curtains in the room are listed at Rs 16.96 lakh, an official claimed.

In the dining area, a table is listed at Rs 13.7 lakh and 14 chairs together at Rs 17.45 lakh, according to the government statement.

Two chandeliers hanging above the table are valued at Rs 23.12 lakh, taking the total fitting cost of the room to Rs 68.48 lakh, a government official claimed.

Attached to the dining area is a modular kitchen, with fittings listed at Rs 61.13 lakh. Its construction and interior work alone accounts for Rs 31.62 lakh, while a dumbwaiter, used to transport food between floors, is valued at Rs 7.2 lakh, he said.

The kitchen also features a double-door refrigerator imported from South Korea, costing Rs 3.17 lakh, a chimney valued at Rs 5.41 lakh and laundry fittings worth Rs 3.07 lakh. An automatic sliding door is listed at another Rs 3.07 lakh.

The ground floor also has two master bedrooms, with fittings valued at Rs 75.74 lakh and Rs 85.89 lakh, respectively. In the first, interior work is listed at Rs 34.50 lakh, curtains at Rs 12.01 lakh and a television at Rs 6.90 lakh.

The second master bedroom features interior work valued at Rs 33.70 lakh, a bed costing Rs 6.50 lakh, curtains worth Rs 5.84 lakh and a wardrobe priced at Rs 5.56 lakh. The total fitting cost of the room is listed at Rs 85.89 lakh.

A family lounge, also described as the middle room, has fittings valued at Rs 61.36 lakh. Its interior work is listed at Rs 24.01 lakh, while a round bed costs Rs 9.36 lakh, curtains Rs 5.38 lakh and a console table Rs 3.99 lakh.

The staircase is another section with a substantial price tag, with its total fitting cost listed at Rs 75.61 lakh. The inlay work is valued at Rs 42.25 lakh, the designer ornamental railing at Rs 25.15 lakh and a chandelier at Rs 8.19 lakh.

The living room lounge, meanwhile, has the highest listed fitting cost among the rooms on display -- at Rs 1.48 crore. Its interior work is valued at Rs 62.74 lakh, while a television cost Rs 17.52 lakh and a TV console Rs 13.19 lakh.

A temple in the lounge is listed at Rs 6.71 lakh, while an L-shaped sofa is valued at Rs 6.40 lakh and round centre-tables at Rs 5.65 lakh. The official said the total cost of fittings in the room is Rs 1.48 crore.

The two guest bedrooms had fittings valued at Rs 72.88 lakh and Rs 73.68 lakh, respectively.

In the wellness room, visitors could see facilities including a steam room, sauna and jacuzzi. The total fitting cost of the room is listed at Rs 31.75 lakh, with the steam room valued at Rs 11.38 lakh, the sauna at Rs 8.68 lakh and the jacuzzi at Rs 5.95 lakh.

Officials said the bungalow is expected to open to the public next month, with an online booking system. The entry ticket is likely to cost around Rs 20, while senior citizens and college students are expected to be allowed free entry.

The government has also announced plans to rope in a private hospitality firm to manage the property, which it intends to use for official conferences, lunches and meetings, officials said.