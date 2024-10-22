 Top
J-K Police team raids to dismantle new militant outfit

Deccan Chronicle
22 Oct 2024 5:36 AM GMT
J-K Police team raids to dismantle new militant outfit
Srinagar: Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday carried out multiple raids in several districts of the valley to dismantle a new militant outfit believed to be an offshoot of the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said. The CIK conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, they said.

During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled, they said.

The officials said the new group, believed to be an offshoot of LeT, was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known by his alias 'Baba Hamas'.
The raids are still underway and further details are awaited, they added.
