J-K: National Conference Condemns Killing of 2 Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday condemned the killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar district.

In a post on X, JKNC said, "JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP & Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah have condemned the gruesome killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar namely Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, in a forest area."

"They have said that such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving long-lasting peace in J&K. In this hour of grief, their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased," read the post.