J-K BJP 'poster boy' Raina's leadership pays off with party's best-ever show in polls

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, known as the party's 'poster boy' in the region, has led the BJP to its best-ever performance in the assembly polls with 29 seats, even as he failed to retain his Nowshera assembly seat."I have accepted the verdict of people. I thank them for their support," said Raina, whose leadership has helped the party navigate the complex political landscape of the Union Territory, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.



He has led several high-profile campaigns, particularly against cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations. A high-profile BJP candidate who rose to limelight in 2014 after defeating a formidable opponent in the 2014 assembly polls, Raina secured 27,250 votes, losing to National Conference's Surinder Choudhary by a margin of 7,819 votes, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

Before Raina getting elected as Nowshera MLA 10 years ago, the assembly seat had been a traditional Congress stronghold for eight consecutive terms since 1962. He entered politics as a full-time RSS pracharak and has seen a meteoric rise as a young, firebrand leader known for his large scale outreach initiatives across various sections of the populace from Kupwara to Kathua.

Raina, now 47, first entered the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly as an MLA from the Nowshera constituency at the age of 37. At the age of 34, he was chosen to lead the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, spearheading youth outreach efforts across Jammu and Kashmir, including in the valley.

The J-K BJP chief often highlights his humble living conditions during his campaign rallies. In a recent meeting in Nowshera, he reached into his kurta pocket to show the crowd that it was torn, underscoring his austere lifestyle.

In his election affidavit, Raina declared only Rs 1,000 in cash as his total assets, making him one of the poorest candidates in terms of personal wealth. He also took a decision to donate his legislative pension to charity.

He has declared no savings in the bank, no purchases or inheritance of any movable or immovable property, including gold, investments, agricultural or non-agricultural land, and no house or vehicle. He has also declared that he has no liabilities, with his income tax returns showing zero annual income for each of the last five years.

A graduate in science and postgraduate in human rights, Raina began his career as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), working at the grassroots level in the Jammu region, particularly in the two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. His outreach to terrorism-affected communities was a game changer, elevating his image and acceptability among people living in remote, rural, and mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Before joining the RSS, he briefly served in the Merchant Navy in 2000, but left to dedicate himself full-time to social work and public service. A staunch nationalist, Raina's rise in the BJP was marked by his strong stance on security issues and his dedication to integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India. He joined the party in 2004.

After winning the key Nowshera seat in 2014, his leadership skills were quickly recognised and at the age of 41, he was appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP in 2018, making him one of the youngest leaders to hold this position.

His tenure as party president has been marked by several key political developments in the region, including the abrogation of Article 370, which he strongly supported. His position was extended thrice. Raina is credited with being the only BJP chief to launch the party's largest outreach programmes across Kashmir, visiting numerous places from Teetwal (Kupwara) to Kathua, and strengthening its base in the valley. He even reached out to Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, further strengthening his reputation for broadening the BJP's base.

Handpicked by then party national president Amit Shah, Raina played a pivotal role in bringing Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Paharis into the BJP fold through his extensive outreach efforts. Despite his growing political stature, the BJP leader's career has not been without controversy. In 2015, he took his oath in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the name of Mata Vaishno Devi, leading to objections from opposition members.

Raina is considered one of the most vocal BJP legislators, often raising anti-Pakistan slogans in the State Assembly. In 2015, he made headlines when he attempted to physically confront independent MLA Engineer Rashid in the Assembly after the latter held a "beef party" at the MLA hostel.

In 2018, Raina again made news for leading anti-Pakistan protests in the Legislative Assembly, championing national security, an issue that resonates deeply with his voter base. Born on January 31, 1977, Raina hails from a humble background in Lamberi, a border village in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district. His father, Pushap Dutt Raina, is a retired school headmaster, while his younger brother, Sunil Raina, serves in the Army. His mother is a homemaker.

Ravinder Raina remains unmarried and has devoted his life to public service. His simple, austere lifestyle, dedication to charity, and grassroots activism set him apart in a region often dominated by wealthier politicians of the party.



