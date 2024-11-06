J-K Assembly proceedings disrupted amid uproar over resolution on special status

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Wednesday amidst uproar after the House passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.

After the resolution was passed, the assembly witnessed noisy scenes as the BJP members stormed the well of the House to protest the resolution, following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

However, as soon as the assembly met again, the BJP members continued with their protest and raised slogans against the Speaker. BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, said, "We have reports that you (Speaker) called a meeting of ministers yesterday and drafted the resolution yourself".

However, Rather told the protesting BJP members to take their seats, saying "enough is enough". Amidst the din, the Speaker called NC's Javaid Hassan Baig to move motion of thanks for the LG's address.

As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings again for an hour. Earlier, amidst an uproar, the assembly passed the resolution through voice vote, prompting protests by BJP members.

J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added.

However, the BJP members, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business. "We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address," Sharma said. The members of the PDP, Peoples' Conference and CPI(M) also supported the resolution during the voice vote.