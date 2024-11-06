J-K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status of erstwhile state

Amidst the uproar, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,” the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the resolution added.

BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

“We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor’s address,” he said.

The LoP said there is a “rat race” among parties here “but they all know nothing is going to happen”.

“The Act has been passed by the biggest temple of democracy in the country (Parliament),” he added.

Sharma’s comments agitated the treasury benches and noisy scenes were witnessed in the House with most of the NC and BJP members on their feet.

BJP members tore copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the well of the House.

Amidst the din, MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed, tried to rush to the well but was prevented by the assembly marshals.

NC members raised slogans that the resolution be passed.

Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, said the BJP members have done a “dishonour” to the House. “They have violated the rules”.

Bhat said every member has a right to speak on this.

However, the BJP members continued to raise slogans against the resolution.

Amidst the uproar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said if the opposition members do not want to speak, “I will put it to vote”.

Rather put the resolution to voice vote and it was passed amidst the din.

As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House.

The Speaker then adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.