New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday said its campaign against Meta's alleged restrictions on opposition voices and questioning its content moderation practices had been covered by 106 media sources, drawing international attention to concerns over freedom of expression in digital space.

In an official statement, the organisation said its media monitoring report for November 20-26 had documented coverage across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The IYC said it launched the 'Digital Azaadi' campaign against Meta after it placed restrictions on the official social media accounts of the organisation and its leaders, including its national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

The Youth Congress has given the multinational giant a seven-day ultimatum, seeking details of accounts withheld on government orders in the last six months, the reasons behind alleged restrictions on political content, and the company's grievance redressal mechanisms in India.

It has also questioned why posts mentioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or criticising the Narendra Modi government allegedly face automated restrictions.

"Meta cannot continue to evade legitimate questions from Indian citizens," Chib said, adding that the organisation would continue its campaign until the company provided clear answers.