ITDA executive engineer summoned for contempt

Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued form-1 notices to D. Veerabadram, executive engineer of ITDA, Eturunagaram, Mulugu, and two others, directing them to appear before the court by the next date of hearing in a contempt of court case filed by Bhasuru Jayalakshmi. The matter was adjourned to February 21.

The case pertains to the non-compliance of a High Court order dated April 23, 2024, which directed the authorities to disburse gratuity and other death benefits of a deceased employee to the petitioner and other surviving family members as per Rule 46 of the Telangana State Pension Rules.

The court had instructed the authorities to complete the payment within three months from the date of receiving a copy of the order. According to the petitioner, the deceased employee had passed away within six months of his marriage. His wife was offered a compassionate appointment and she is currently employed. The petitioner alleged that the deceased employee’s wife has not been taking care of her mother-in-law. The petitioner stated that she had submitted a representation to the concerned authorities, requesting the release of the other death benefits to her, but had not received any response. After considering the petitioner’s grievances, the High Court had directed the authorities to disburse the gratuity and other benefits to the petitioner and other surviving family members on April 23, 2024. The authorities failed to comply with the order within the stipulated time frame.