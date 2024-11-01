Isro's analogue space mission kicks off at Ladakh's Leh

Bengaluru: Isro on Friday said that its analogue space mission has taken off at Leh in Ladakh. This mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth, the space agency said in a post on 'X'.









“India's first analog space mission kicks off in Leh!” Isro said.

“A collaborative effort by Human Spaceflight Centre, Isro , AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, this mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth,” the statement said.



