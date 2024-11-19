ISRO's 4.7-Ton Satellite Launched by SpaceX from US

Bengaluru: ISRO's latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2 was launched by Space X from Cape Canaveral in the US and successfully placed into the orbit, the space agency's commercial arm NSIL said.

The 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite has been injected into the desired orbit, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said in a series of posts on microblogging site 'X.

#SpaceX is set to launch #ISRO 's GSAT-20 satellite into GTO on a Falcon 9 rocket tonight at 12:01 am IST. 🚀 With a launch mass of 4,700 kg, GSAT-20 is just outside the GTO capability of LVM3, hence it is going to be launched on a Falcon 9. pic.twitter.com/AdevKucGdT





"GSAT-N2 weighing 4700 kg has been injected into the desired Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) has taken control of the satellite. Preliminary data indicates satellite in good health," it said.





A Demand Driven satellite of NSIL, GSAT-N2 is a 48 Gbps, Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, NSIL said.

The satellite was launched by Space X's Falcon 9 rocket.�