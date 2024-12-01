 Top
Home » Nation

ISRO to launch ESA's Proba-3 mission on December 4

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
1 Dec 2024 5:06 PM IST
ISRO to launch ESAs Proba-3 mission on December 4
x

Bengaluru: ISRO's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4 carrying ESA's Proba-3 mission, the Indian space agency said on Sunday.

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 Mission is happening in collaboration with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
"This mission will place ESA's PROBA-3 satellites (550kg) into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV's reliability for complex orbital deliveries," ISRO said in a post on 'X'.
According to ISRO, the satellite will take off at 4.08 pm on Wednesday.
The ESA said Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. It will study the solar corona, the outermost and hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere.
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick