Isro says GSLV-F15 integration complete, ready for launch

Bengaluru:�Isro on Sunday said integration of its rocket GSLV-F15 with satellite NVS-02 is complete. The GSLV-F15 rocket with Indigenous cryogenic stage is ready to be launched on January 29, with the satellite NVS-02 on board, the space agency said. This will be the 100th mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.�

GSLV-F15 will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and the launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, said Isro.