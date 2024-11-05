Iskcon Urged to Respect Tradition, Refrain From Hosting Untimely Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Puri Gajapati Maharaja, Dibyasingha Deb, on Tuesday requested the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to avoid hosting an “untimely” Rath Yatra in Houston on November 9, emphasising that such an event deviates from the revered traditions of Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir in Puri.

Despite his appeal, ISKCON has yet to confirm whether it will proceed with the event.

Addressing the media here, Gajapati voiced concerns that holding an untimely Rath Yatra disregards the customary rituals at Srimandir, the ancient seat of Lord Jagannath worship, and could deeply affect millions of devotees worldwide.

“ISKCON has refrained from conducting the Snana Yatra on November 3, as initially planned, but they haven’t announced a similar decision about the upcoming Rath Yatra in Houston. Deviating from the established traditions of Srimandir is unwise. According to Skanda Purana and statements from Lord Jagannath himself, the deity should only leave the temple for the traditional Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra festivals,” Gajapati stated.

While acknowledging ISKCON's commitment to promoting Vaishnavism globally, Gajapati urged the society to avoid using the Rath Yatra as a vehicle for this purpose and instead suggested they develop an alternate name for the festival to preserve Srimandir's traditions. “Untimely Rath Yatras disrupt the tradition of Puri Srimandir and affect the sentiments of millions of Lord Jagannath’s devotees,” he added.

The Gajapati also highlighted that ISKCON has organised non-traditional Rath Yatras since 1969. While these are no longer conducted in India following ongoing dialogues since 2021, they persist internationally. “We’re in touch with ISKCON's senior members and swamijis, hoping that in their governing council meeting in March, they will consider the sacred tradition and cease the practice of hosting untimely Rath Yatras. Odia people have shown immense patience in this matter, but our patience has limits. If necessary, we will seek legal recourse," Gajapati cautioned.

Backing Gajapati’s stance, Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan affirmed the state’s commitment to protecting Jagannath culture.

“If any organisation distorts or disrespects Jagannath tradition, appropriate action will be taken,” Harichandan said, adding that Jagannath devotees worldwide were closely monitoring ISKCON’s response to the Srimandir administration’s concerns.