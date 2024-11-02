ISKCON cancels plans for Rath Yatra, says Odisha law minister

Odisha law minister Prithiviraj HarichandanThe International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has reportedly withdrawn its plans to hold the Snana Yatra and will also refrain from conducting the Rath Yatra, Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Saturday.

Controversy erupted when ISKCON’s Houston unit in the United States announced plans to conduct the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra — on November 3 and November 9, respectively. This announcement sparked widespread discontent among devotees and temple servitors, leading Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb to intervene. He sent letters to both the chairman of ISKCON’s governing body commission in Mayapur and the president of ISKCON’s Houston temple, urging them to cancel the scheduled Rath Yatra.

Following this appeal, ISKCON Houston is reported to have canceled its Snana Yatra event set for November 3. However, their website still lists the “Festival of Bliss-Rath Yatra,” scheduled from 10 am. to 4 pm on November 9, leading to speculation that the event might proceed as planned.

Despite this, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan expressed confidence that ISKCON would not continue with the Rath Yatra.

“The government advised the Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee to convey its stance to ISKCON. The committee subsequently requested ISKCON to avoid any actions that might cause confusion among devotees. I believe ISKCON has heeded this advice, having canceled the Snana Yatra and other upcoming festivals. I don’t expect them to move forward with the Rath Yatra,” stated the Law Minister.



