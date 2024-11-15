ISBT Chowk in Delhi renamed after Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the chowk outside the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan will be renamed after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The announcement came during an event where Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of the tribal freedom fighter, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Munda, who played a pivotal role in India’s independence struggle and social reforms.

Khattar expressed that the renaming of the chowk and the installation of Munda’s statue would serve as a source of inspiration for both the residents of Delhi and visitors to the ISBT. "Not only the citizens of Delhi, but also the people visiting the International Bus Stand will definitely be inspired by his life," Khattar remarked.

In his address, Amit Shah praised Munda’s courage in opposing religious conversions and his significant contribution to India’s independence movement. Shah highlighted that during British colonial rule, Munda took a stand against conversions while still pursuing his education. He emphasized that Munda’s legacy would remain an inspiration for future generations in their fight against injustice and oppression