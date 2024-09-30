IPS Probationers Call on President

New Delhi: A group of Indian Police Service probationers of 76RR (2023 batch) called on the President, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.



Addressing the probationers, the President said that among the various All-India Services, the Indian Police Service has a critical importance of its own. Law and order is not only the bedrock of governance; it is the very basis of the modern State. In simple terms, one can also say that in many places and many situations, they will be the face of the State for the fellow citizens, and they will be their first interface with the administrative machinery of the State.

The President said that as India aims to scale new heights in the years to come, role of IPS officers becomes all the more crucial. Economic growth and social development are possible only where the rule of law is upheld. Without maintaining law and order, ensuring justice and protecting citizens’ rights, progress becomes a meaningless term.

The President was happy to note the sharp jump in the number of woman IPS officers in recent years. She said that their increasing numbers can change the overall character of policing for the better, improve the police-community relations, and will prove beneficial to the nation too.

The President said that maintenance of law and order, crime prevention and detection as well as other aspects of policing have benefitted from advances in technology. However, the flip side is that criminals and terrorists too have resorted to using technology. When cyber-crimes and cyber warfare are rising around the world, IPS officers will be expected to be tech-savvy and stay a step ahead of the criminals.

The President said that great responsibilities placed on the shoulders of IPS officers could sometimes be too stressful. Therefore, they should never ignore their mental well-being. She told them to make Yoga, Pranayama and relaxation techniques part of their routine. She also advised them to remember that the ‘S’ in ‘IPS’ stands for service. She said that their one watchword above all is to serve the nation and its citizens.