Invisible hand of ruling party: Owaisi on surge in petitions claiming temples lie beneath mosques

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on the Central government amid a surge in petitions claiming that temples lie beneath mosques across India and alleged that the ruling party has an invisible hand behind every Vahini, Parishad, and Sena.

In a post on X, Owaisi said that no nation can become a superpower if 14 per cent of its population faces constant pressures.

“The people of India are being pushed into fights over history where none existed. No nation can become a superpower if 14 per cent of its population faces such constant pressures. Behind every "Vahini" "Parishad" "Sena" etc, there is the invisible hand of the ruling party. They have a duty to defend the Places of Worship Act and put an end to these false disputes," Owaisi posted on X.