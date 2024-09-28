Internet services suspended in Bhadrak district, 9 held after clash over social media post

Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak: The Odisha government on Saturday suspended internet service in Bhadrak district for two days after a group of people pelted stones at police during a protest over an "objectionable" social media post.



According to a notification issued by the Home department, the internet service will remain suspended in the district for 48 hours till 2 am on September 30 across the district under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The government order also mentioned that the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other medium of data services, mobile internet and broadband services will be prohibited to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages to restore peace and amity.

A group of people had lodged a complaint against a youth who allegedly posted some objectionable material on social media hurting the religious sentiments of a community. The members of a particular community took out a protest rally on Friday alleging delay in police action against the accused youth.

When police stopped the rally as it was held without prior permission of the administration, the protestors pelted stones at police in which two policemen including a DSP were injured and the vehicle of Bhadrak Tehsildear was damaged, they said.

A clash broke out between two communities in Santhia area of the district over social media posts on Friday afternoon. The violence later spread to Dhamnagar area in the district, police said.

"Any congregation, gathering, meeting, agitation are strictly prohibited in the proceeding area and violation of the same shall be viewed seriously by the district administration," the order issued by the district administration said.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in Puruna Bazaar and Dhamnagar police station area to maintain law and order. At least 14 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of police force have been deployed in violence-hit Puruuna Bazaar and Dhamnagar, police said.

The police took nine persons into custody, held flag marches and intensified patrolling to restore peace in the district. Meanwhile, senior officials, including DIG, Bhadrak SP, and the District Collector, are monitoring the situation and holding discussions with members of the peace committee.