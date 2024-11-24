Internet ban extended in Manipur as 7 arrested for arson in Imphal

Amid continuing unrest in Manipur, the state government has extended its ban on mobile internet and data services, including VSAT and VPN services, in nine districts for an additional two days. This move comes as tensions remain high following violent incidents, including arson attacks on the residences of elected officials.

The Manipur Police have arrested seven more individuals in connection with the November 16 arson attacks, bringing the total number of arrests to 41. The chief minister, N. Biren Singh, condemned the looting of properties, expressing his shame over such events occurring in the state. Singh confirmed that suspects involved in these crimes had been identified through CCTV footage, and legal actions were underway.

The ban on mobile internet services, which was initially imposed after the Jiribam killings, will continue in districts such as Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, and Pherzawl, while the government assesses the situation. However, broadband internet services were restored on November 19 due to the negative impact the mobile internet ban was having on educational and healthcare services, as well as businesses relying on online transactions.

In response to the ongoing unrest, the state administration has relaxed curfew hours from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. in several districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching, to allow the public to purchase essential goods. Security forces are closely monitoring the situation, with protests continuing over the recent abduction and killings of six relief camp inmates from Borobekra in Jiribam.

Authorities have stated that they will review the decision to extend or lift the internet ban by Monday, taking into account the security situation and the public interest. As Manipur remains on edge, the government is balancing security measures with the need to ensure the ongoing functioning of essential services for its citizens.