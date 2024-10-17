International Cricket Returns to Kashmir after Nearly 4 Decades

Kashmir hosted international cricket back after 36 years on Wednesday, as fans gathered in large numbers to cheer for their favorite teams during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 finale.

Bakshi Stadium, which is a football ground, was transformed into a cricket venue for this special event. The tournament brought nearly 120 players to Srinagar, including cricket legends like Irfan Pathan and Chris Gayle.

LLC co-founder, Raman Raheja said, “The objective of this league is to promote the culture of cricket and fitness to inspire the young generation.”

Kashmir has hosted international cricket matches twice before, in 1983 and 1984, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, with matches between India, Australia, and the West Indies.

The match went in favour of Southern Super Stars as they crushed Konark Suryas Odisha to clinch the Legends League Cricket 2024 Trophy.

The neck-to-neck fight saw the result after a super over. With valiant effort, veteran star Yusuf Pathan (85) led the Konark Suryas to a thrilling Super Over.

Konark Suryas restricted Southern Super Stars to 164/9 after sending them to bat first after winning the toss. Chasing a decent total, Odisha which fumbled initially got back on their feet later

In the super over, Suryas managed to score 14 runs powered by Pathan's sixes all in vain as Guptil and Negi managed to pull off the team to victory.