Internal Security To Dominate 3-Day DGP- IGP Conference Commencing Today

Raipur: The three-day 60th All India DGP-IGP conference, scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is set to kick off at Nava Raipur on Friday.

The theme of this conference is ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, an official spokesman said here on Thursday.

“The conference will review progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a ‘Surakshit Bharat (secured India)”, the spokesman said.

PM Mr. Modi is scheduled to take part in the event on November 29-30, while Mr. Shah is set to inaugurate the conference on Friday and take part in all the sessions during the conference.

“The conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Leftwing extremism, counter terrorism, disaster management, women’s safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing”, the spokesman said.

PM Mr. Modi also scheduled to confer the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

According to the officials here, the conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues.

It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats.

According to an official press release, business sessions, break-out interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer the participants an opportunity to share their perspective directly with the PM on critical internal security and policy matters.

Since 2014, the format of the conference has undergone continuous upgradation, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is also scheduled to take part in the conference.